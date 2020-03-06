Finance No F&O contracts for Yes Bank from May 29 Updated : March 06, 2020 02:08 PM IST No futures and options contracts shall be available in Yes Bank for trading in equity derivatives segment from May 29, 2020, onwards. The RBI has placed Yes Bank under a moratorium, superseding its board for 30 days, and imposing a withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000. The categories placed under restriction include debt, securities lending and borrowing scheme, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, futures and options.