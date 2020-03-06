No F&O contracts for Yes Bank from May 29

The BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) said that all existing futures and options (F&O) contracts of Yes Bank, across all expiries, will expire on 28 May.

In a circular issued on Friday, the NSE said, "The Exchange has decided that the existing futures and options contracts, across all expiries, shall expire on 28 May 2020. No futures and options contracts shall be available in Yes Bank for trading in equity derivatives segment from May 29, 2020, onwards."

The categories placed under restriction include debt, securities lending and borrowing scheme, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, futures and options.

“Due to the recent development in Yes Bank Limited it has been decided that no fresh or renewal of Bank Guarantees and Fixed deposit receipt issued by Yes Bank limited shall be accepted,” the NSE circular said.

The existing benefit provided to members towards bank guarantees and fixed deposit receipt issued by Yes Bank Limited in favour of NSE Clearing Limited shall be reduced, the bourse added.

“The financial position of Yes Bank has undergone a steady decline largely due to inability of the bank to raise capital to address potential loan losses and resultant downgrades, triggering invocation of bond covenants by investors and withdrawal of deposits. The bank has also experienced serious governance issues and practices in recent years which have led to a steady decline of the bank,” NSE said.

The move comes after the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday placed India's fifth largest private sector bank Yes Bank under a moratorium, superseding its board for 30 days, and imposing a withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000.

The RBI has appointed former SBI chief financial officer Prashant Kumar as administrator for YES Bank.

CNBC-TV18 has learned that State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are likely to pick up 24.5 percent stake each in Yes Bank in a government- and RBI-approved bailout of the beleaguered private-sector lender.