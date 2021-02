The share price of state-owned iron ore producer, NMDC, rose as much as 6 percent in the morning trade on Tuesday after Credit Suisse initiated its coverage on the stock with an ‘outperform’ rating. The global brokerage firm has given it a target price of Rs 162 – 45 percent higher than yesterday’s closing price of Rs 112 apiece.

NMDC stock rose as much as 6 percent to its day’s high of Rs 118.70 per share on the BSE.

CS said that the company will maintain its elevated EBITDA in the coming years. It reported a net increase of 67 percent in EBITDA at Rs 2,873 crore in the December quarter, against Rs 1,119 crore a year before.

EBITDA is earnings with interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization added back. It is used to analyse and compare profitability among companies and sectors.

CS said unlocking Rs 16,000 crore of capital work-in-progress could add further value to the stock.

Credit Suisse believes the supply of Indian ore will remain tight as global ore price will continue to remain at $100 per tonne until FY23.

NMDC had reported a 53 percent jump in net profit at Rs 2,109 during the December quarter of FY21 versus a profit of Rs 1,376 in the previous fiscal. Its turnover jumped 45 percent in the same period at Rs 4,355 crore.