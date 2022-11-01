Homemarket newsstocks news

NMDC shares jump despite a 13 percent drop in October sales

NMDC shares jump despite a 13 percent drop in October sales

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

The company has set a target of becoming a 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) company by 2030.

Recommended Articles

View All

Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

IST3 Min(s) Read

“F*** that,” snaps Stephen King amid '$20 per month for Twitter blue tick' rumours

IST2 Min(s) Read

View | Electronic gold receipts better than gold deposits both for households and nation

IST4 Min(s) Read

NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

IST2 Min(s) Read

NMDC Ltd. shares closed 5 percent higher on Tuesday after the state-owned iron ore miner released its provisional numbers for production and sales for the month of October.

Production during October 2022 increased 6 percent compared to October 2021. However, sales declined 13.7 percent from last year.

Total cumulative production for the current fiscal year till the month of October was down 6.3 percent to 19.71 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, cumulative sales for the current fiscal year till October were down nearly 12 percent to 19.44 million tonnes.

Also Read: NMDC keeps prices of Lump Ore & Fines unchanged for the third straight month

Earlier in August this year, NMDC Chairman and Managing Director Sumit Deb said that it was targeting to achieve 46 million tonnes of iron ore production in the current fiscal year, 10 percent higher than last year. The company has set a target of becoming a 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) company by 2030.

Also Read: RailTel bags NMDC deal to offer digital transformation services

Though the outlook for the iron ore market is not encouraging in the short term, long-term demand for iron is expected to be positive, Deb had said on the global demand for iron ore.

Last week, the Central government also announced that NMDC’s Nagarnar steel plant in Chhattisgarh had commissioned the first coke battery. The Nagarnar steel plant aims to produce 2.89 million tonnes of high-quality HR coils, plates, and sheets annually, using state-of-the-art technology and achieving the highest level of energy efficiency.

Also Read: Corporate Affairs Ministry gives nod for NMDC steel business demerger
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

NMDC

Previous Article

NBCC shares end higher after winning two orders worth over Rs 300 crore

Next Article

Bajaj Auto believes normalcy in exports will take a couple of quarters more