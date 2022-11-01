    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    NMDC shares jump despite a 13 percent drop in October sales

    The company has set a target of becoming a 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) company by 2030.

    NMDC Ltd. shares closed 5 percent higher on Tuesday after the state-owned iron ore miner released its provisional numbers for production and sales for the month of October.

    Production during October 2022 increased 6 percent compared to October 2021. However, sales declined 13.7 percent from last year.

    Total cumulative production for the current fiscal year till the month of October was down 6.3 percent to 19.71 million tonnes.

    Meanwhile, cumulative sales for the current fiscal year till October were down nearly 12 percent to 19.44 million tonnes.

    Also Read: NMDC keeps prices of Lump Ore & Fines unchanged for the third straight month

    Earlier in August this year, NMDC Chairman and Managing Director Sumit Deb said that it was targeting to achieve 46 million tonnes of iron ore production in the current fiscal year, 10 percent higher than last year. The company has set a target of becoming a 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) company by 2030.

    Also Read: RailTel bags NMDC deal to offer digital transformation services

    Though the outlook for the iron ore market is not encouraging in the short term, long-term demand for iron is expected to be positive, Deb had said on the global demand for iron ore.

    Last week, the Central government also announced that NMDC’s Nagarnar steel plant in Chhattisgarh had commissioned the first coke battery. The Nagarnar steel plant aims to produce 2.89 million tonnes of high-quality HR coils, plates, and sheets annually, using state-of-the-art technology and achieving the highest level of energy efficiency.

    Also Read: Corporate Affairs Ministry gives nod for NMDC steel business demerger
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
