NMDC increases prices of lump ore, fines, even as December sales decline

The prices have been increased by Rs 500 per tonne for lumps and Rs 200 per tonne for fines.

Buy / Sell NMDC share TRADE

State-run miner NMDC Ltd. has updated the prices of iron ore on Monday with effect from January 1, 2023.

The country’s largest iron ore producer has fixed the price of lump ore (65.53, 6-40 mm) at Rs 4,300 per tonne and the price of fines at Rs 3,410 per tonne. The prices have been increased by Rs 500 per tonne for lumps and Rs 200 per tonne for fines.

The prices exclude royalty, district mineral fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET), cess, forest permit fee, and other taxes.

On November 30, 2022, the miner increased the prices of iron ore by Rs 300 per tonne to Rs 4,100 per tonne from Rs 3,800 per tonne, and the price of fines to Rs 2,910 per tonne from Rs 2,610 per tonne.

In December 2022, NMDC’s total production decreased by 8.6 percent to 3.61 MT from 3.95 MT in December 2021, and sales reduced to 3.32 MT from 3.4 MT in the year-ago period.

NMDC also said that its Director (Technical), Somnath Nandi, is relieved from the role, on December 31, 2022, upon attaining the age of superannuation.

The Hyderabad-based NMDC accounts for around 17 percent of India’s iron ore production.