    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    NMDC shares drop after realisations halve in September quarter, brokerages downgrade stock

    NMDC shares drop after realisations halve in September quarter, brokerages downgrade stock

    NMDC shares drop after realisations halve in September quarter, brokerages downgrade stock
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Revenue from operations fell by 51 percent YoY to Rs 3,328 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 6,793 crore in the year-ago quarter.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell NMDC share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    The lungs of the Earth have a reason to be hopeful again

    The lungs of the Earth have a reason to be hopeful again

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    A beginner's guide to the FTX collapse

    A beginner's guide to the FTX collapse

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    IST4 Min(s) Read


    Shares of the country’s largest iron ore producer, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), dropped over 4 percent on Tuesday after its quarterly results failed to meet market expectations.
    The company reported an EBITDA margin of 25.6 percent for the September quarter, lower than the market expectation of 30.9 percent.
    The company’s EBITDA also dropped by 60 percent to Rs 1,280 crore from a record high of Rs 3,203 crore in the year-ago quarter.
    Also Read: Corporate Affairs Ministry gives nod for NMDC steel business demerger
    NMDC also reported a 62 percent decline in its net profit at Rs 885 crore as its average sales realisation per tonne halved due to lower iron ore prices.
    The company's revenue fell by 51 percent to Rs 3,328 crore from Rs 6,793 crore in the year-ago quarter.
    Also Read: NMDC keeps prices of Lump Ore & Fines unchanged for the third straight month
    The Navratna company under the Ministry of Steel reported a 19 percent decline in iron ore production at 71.08 lakh tonnes from 87.70 lakh tonnes in the same period a year ago.
    Iron ore sales also declined by 6 percent to 84.32 lakh tonnes from 89.85 lakh tonnes in the year-ago quarter.
    Average iron ore prices declined by 49 percent to Rs 3,016 per tonne.
    The company also announced that an amount of Rs. 58.54 crores is provided towards expected credit loss (ECL) and included in other expenses.
    Brokerage firm Citi downgraded NMDC to sell with a price target of Rs 100 saying that it struggles to find upside triggers for the stock until the government withdraws the export duty.
    The stock ended at Rs 108.95, down 4.05 percent on Tuesday.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    NMDCNMDC Q2

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng