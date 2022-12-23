Fire accident at NLC India's thermal power plant leaves five injured

The fire incident happened due to a technical problem and the company has launched an inquiry into the incident.

Shares of mining and power company NLC India Ltd. dropped more than 5 percent in morning deals on Friday after reports emerged that one worker was killed and four were injured in a fire accident at its facility in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The stock opened lower at Rs 81.25 per share on Friday and later hit a low of Rs 80.30 per share on the BSE.

According to reports, four workers of NLC India suffered burn injuries while one died from the heat generated by a lignite bunker at its facility in the Cuddalore district on Thursday.

The fire incident happened due to a technical problem and the company has launched an inquiry into the incident. Power generation, however, has not been affected due to the incident. Coal is stored and handled in a lignite bunker.

The reports quoting a plant official said that a 47-year contract worker, who suffered more than 50 percent burns, succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a Chennai hospital. All the injured workers are undergoing treatment at a Chennai hospital.

Power and mining company NLC India has a presence in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The PSU runs three opencast lignite mines of 28.50 MTPA capacity at Neyveli (Tamil Nadu), one mine at Barsingsar (Rajasthan) with 2.10 MTPA capacity, and a 20 MTPA open-cast coal mine at Talabira (Odisha).

The company also operates thermal power stations of a total 3,390 MW capacity at Neyveli and one 250 MW thermal power station at Barsingsar.

NLC India shares are trading 3.54 percent lower at Rs 81.75.

