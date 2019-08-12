Market

Nirmala Sitharaman silent on higher taxes for foreign investors

Updated : August 12, 2019 07:07 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave no indication at a meeting with foreign portfolio investors on Friday that she would withdraw a proposal to raise their taxes, some of the investors said.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman unnerved many foreign investors with the tax increases in her proposed budget, which parliament ratified last month.