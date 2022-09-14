Nikkei edges lower amid bets on more aggressive US Federal Reserve interest hike

US Labor Department data showed that the headline Consumer Price Index gained 0.1 percent on a monthly basis versus expectations for a 0.1 percent decline. In particular, core inflation, stripping out volatile food and energy prices, doubled to 0.6 percent.

Asian shares tumbled, the dollar held firm and the US yield curve was deeply inverted on Wednesday, as a white-hot US inflation report dashed hopes for a peak in inflation and fuelled bets that interest rates may have to be raised higher and for longer.

US Labor Department data showed on Tuesday the headline Consumer Price Index gained 0.1 percent on a monthly basis versus expectations for a 0.1 percent decline. In particular, core inflation, stripping out volatile food and energy prices, doubled to 0.6 percent.

Wall Street saw its steepest fall in two years, the safe-haven dollar posted its biggest jump since early 2020, and two-year Treasury yields, which rise with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, jumped to the highest level in 15 years.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.3 percent in early Asia trade on Wednesday. Resources-heavy Australia plunged 2.8 percent, while Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.7 percent.

Both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures rose 0.1 percent, after a heavy sell-off. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 3.94 percent, the S&P 500 lost 4.2 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.16 percent.

"Markets have reacted violently to what I would consider to be a modest miss in US CPI. Stocks and bonds were smoked, taken to the principal's office for a good old-fashioned, old-school pre-woke thrashing," said Scott Rundell, chief investment officer at Mutual Limited.

"Futures have stabilised, so we might see a dead-cat bounce tonight."

Financial markets now have fully priced in an interest rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the conclusion of the FOMC's policy meeting next week, with a 33 percent probability of a super-sized, full-percentage-point increase to the Fed funds target rate, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

"With another 75bp hike more than fully priced into the market following the CPI report, there is no reason for the Fed not to deliver another super-sized move," said Kevin Cummins, chief US Economist at NatWest Markets.

"We now expect the FOMC to follow up July's large 75bps rate increase with a similar 75bps move in November (up from our earlier 25bps call) and another 50bps in December to 4.25-4.50 percent (up from our earlier 25bps call)."

In the currency markets, the US dollar held firm against a basket of major currencies at 109.9, after jumping 1.4 percent overnight on the surprisingly strong US inflation report.

It hovered close to its 24-year peak against the rate-sensitive Japanese yen at 144.57 yen. The yen has been a victim of the dovish monetary stance from the Bank of Japan, in contrast with rate hikes elsewhere.

The two-year US Treasury yield scaled a new 15-year high of 3.80 percent on Friday, as the curve gap with the benchmark ten-year yields hovering around 34 basis points, compared with 16 bps a week ago.

The yield curve inversion is usually treated as a warning of recession.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose to 3.44 percent compared with its US close of 3.42 percent on Tuesday.

Oil prices recovered some ground on Friday, after falling in the previous session. US crude settled up 0.4 percent at $87.63 per barrel and Brent settled at $93.44, up 0.3 percent on the day.

Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold was traded at $1701.7526 per ounce.

