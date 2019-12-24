Information Technology

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

Updated : December 24, 2019 01:21 PM IST

The company said the proposed buyback represents 20.23 percent of the paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company.

The proposed buyback price is over 9 percent higher than Monday's closing price of Rs 1,577.85 on the BSE.