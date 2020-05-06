  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

NIIT Tech stock rises 11% on strong earnings, positive commentary

Updated : May 06, 2020 10:33 AM IST

The company reported an 11.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 113.6 crore for the March 2020 quarter.
For FY20, net profit rose 23.2 percent to Rs 474 crore, while revenue grew 18.5 percent to Rs 4,180.9 crore in FY19.
It has registered an order intake of $180 million, with three large deals secured.
NIIT Tech stock rises 11% on strong earnings, positive commentary

You May Also Like

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Airbnb to lay off nearly 1,900 people, 25% of company

Airbnb to lay off nearly 1,900 people, 25% of company

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement