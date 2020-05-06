Market NIIT Tech stock rises 11% on strong earnings, positive commentary Updated : May 06, 2020 10:33 AM IST The company reported an 11.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 113.6 crore for the March 2020 quarter. For FY20, net profit rose 23.2 percent to Rs 474 crore, while revenue grew 18.5 percent to Rs 4,180.9 crore in FY19. It has registered an order intake of $180 million, with three large deals secured. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365