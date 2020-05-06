NIIT Tech stock rises 11% on strong earnings, positive commentary

NIIT Technologies shares surged over 11 percent on Wednesday on robust earnings and strong management commentary. The company reported an 11.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 113.6 crore for the March 2020 quarter as against a net profit of Rs 102 crore in March 2019 quarter.

The stock surged as much as 11.6 percent to Rs 1,326.65 per share on BSE. At 10:10 am, the stock was trading 10.5 percent higher at Rs 1,313.6 as compared to a 0.6 percent, or 184 points, rise in BSE Sensex at 31,637.

The company also said that strong tech capabilities and sharp execution helped the company in winning large deals. It has registered an order intake of $180 million, with three large deals secured.

As a result of its deal momentum, the order book executable over the next 12 months has also increased to $468 million, representing a growth of 20 percent year-on-year, the company statement noted.

The company's consolidated revenue grew 19 percent to Rs 1,109.3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 931.9 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

For FY20, net profit rose 23.2 percent to Rs 474 crore, while revenue grew 18.5 percent to Rs 4,180.9 crore in FY19.

"The firm recorded one of its best annual performances ever in FY20, which has come on the back of a similarly strong performance delivered in the preceding year," NIIT Technologies CEO Sudhir Singh said.

A differentiated strategy, strong tech capabilities, and sharp execution enabled the company to deliver sustained large deal wins and an industry-leading growth for the fourth quarter, overcoming unprecedented COVID-19 headwinds, he added.

Meanwhile, the company's board also declared a third interim dividend of Rs 11 per share, and the record date for the same has been fixed for May 15, 2020.