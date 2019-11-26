Market
Nifty's journey to record high in four charts
Updated : November 26, 2019 12:17 PM IST
In the opening trade, the Sensex rose 231.05 points to hit an all-time high of 41,120.28. The Nifty50 advanced 58.7 points to touch a record high of 12,132.45.
Following the benchmarks, the smallcap and midcap indices also advanced about 0.5 percent. The Nifty Bank also gained 257.8 points, or 0.81 percent, to a fresh high of 31,813.70.
