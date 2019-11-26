Nifty's journey to record high in four charts

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 surged to new record highs on Tuesday, supported by positive sentiment in the global markets and continued buying by foreign investors. In the opening trade, the Sensex rose 231.05 points to hit an all-time high of 41,120.28. The Nifty50 advanced 58.7 points to touch a record high of 12,132.45.

Following the benchmarks, the smallcap and midcap indices also advanced about 0.5 percent. The Nifty Bank also gained 257.8 points, or 0.81 percent, to a fresh high of 31,813.70.

In global markets, Asian shares followed record closing highs in US stocks after the US and China resumed trade negotiations. In India, foreign investors infused a net Rs 17,722 crore in the Indian markets during the period starting November 1 to November 22.

The last time Nifty hit a fresh high was 12,103 on June 3. Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, Bharat Petroleum, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the biggest gainers on the 50-share index since then, rising 18 percent to 25 percent.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank, GAIL, ONGC, Coal India and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd were among the major losers, falling 22 percent to 56 percent.

In midcap stocks, Adani Green was the top gainer with a 164 percent jump. Reliance Nippon, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Standard Life and Adani Power were other top gainers, rising 25 percent to 71 percent.

The list of top losers in the midcap segment included Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India and Tisco.