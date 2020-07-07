Market Nifty50 index weightage: Only 3 in top 10 stocks saw uptick in June quarter Updated : July 07, 2020 02:47 PM IST Of the top 10 stocks, only 3 saw an increase in weightage - RIL, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel, stated the report. Meanwhile, stocks like HDFC, Infosys, ICICI Bank and ITC saw a sizeable reduction in their weightage over the past quarter. Weights of sectors like Oil & Gas, Auto & Telecom have steadily increased over the past quarter. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply