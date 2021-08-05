Nifty50 hits 16,300 for first time as D-Street continues record-breaking spree

Indian equity benchmarks extended their record-breaking streak to a third straight session on Thursday, as investors awaited the outcome of the RBI's policy review due this week.

IT stocks and select heavyweights, such as HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel, were in high demand, boosting Dalal Street. On the other hand, selling pressure in PSU bank and automobile shares kept the upside in check.

The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped as much as 298.81 points or 0.55 percent to touch 54,668.58 and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark gained 78.85 points or 0.48 percent to 16,337.65 - both all-time highs. With that, both indices marked a third straight session of all-time highs.

Among blue-chip stocks, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, ITC, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, trading between 2.13 percent and 6.28 percent higher, were the top gainers in afternoon deals.

On the other hand, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, UPL, NTPC, and Bajaj Finserv - down between 1.11 percent and 2.78 percent - were the worst hit among the 27 laggards in the Nifty50 universe.

"The recent PMI manufacturing and services data were positive, GST collections were good and oil prices have started to fall. Yields in US came down to 1.17 percent (increasing interest rate difference between India and the US) and FIIs have become net buyers in Indian equities for the past two days," Anita Gandhi, director, Arihant Capital Markets, told CNBCTV18.com.

RIL, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top boosts for Sensex, whereas SBI and ICICI were the biggest drags.

Nifty50 valuations seem to be expensive after the recent outperformance as compared to emerging markets, Pratik Gupta of Kotak Securities told CNBC-TV18. "Nifty50 is currently trading at about 23 times the current year’s earnings, and almost 20 times the FY23 earnings. India has had a phenomenal outperformance versus other emerging markets... At current valuations, we are a bit cautious right now," he said.

Gupta believes the tapering of bond buys by the US central bank will be the biggest risk to global share markets.

Broader indices continued to underperform their headline counterparts. The Nifty midcap and smallcap indices were down 0.37 percent and 0.69 percent in afternoon deals.

IPCA Labs, SAIL, Deepak Nitrite, Dixon, and Sun Pharma Advanced - trading between 2.12 percent and 5.72 percent higher - were among the top gainers in broader markets. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea, IDFC First, Dhani Services, Vakrangee, and Trident - down between 4.97 percent and 10 percent - were among the top losers.

Vodafone Idea shares tanked a day after billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla stepped down as the telecom operator's non-executive chairman.

Analysts awaited the outcome of a scheduled monetary policy review by the Reserve Bank of India due on Friday.

While the central bank is widely expected to keep the benchmark rates at existing levels on Friday, Street will keenly watch out for a roadmap for the inevitable policy normalisation.