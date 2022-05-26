Nifty finishing May F&O series in red as all sectors bleed — here's what to expect in June

The Nifty50 benchmark is on track to finish the May derivatives (futures & options) series in the red, a second straight negative series following a big jump by the bulls in March.

All sectors are set to draw the series to a close with losses — IT, metal, and financial stocks are among the worst-hit spaces.

One day ahead of the expiry, the 50-scrip index is down more than 1,200 points — or 7 percent — in the current series. That is nearly six times higher compared with the April F&O series.

Sustained selling of Indian shares by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), nervousness in global markets about aggressive hikes in pandemic-era interest rates, and the prospect of slowing world economic growth hurt Dalal Street indices.

The Indian market is once again abuzz with talks of overheated valuations though the main indices are on the edge of the bear zone. A stock or index is said to be in bear territory when it retreats more than 20 percent from its peak.

As of May 25, here's what the sectoral gauges look like in the May series:

Index Change in May series (%) Nifty50 -7.1 Nifty Metal -20.2 Nifty Realty -15.2 Nifty Media -14.5 Nifty Consumer Durables -14.5 Nifty IT -13.6 Nifty PSU Bank -13.6 Nifty Healthcare -8.9 Nifty Oil & Gas -8 Nifty Pharma -6.9 Nifty Bank -5.7 Nifty Private Bank -5.6 Nifty Financial Services -4.8 Nifty Auto -1.6 Nifty FMCG -1.4

"Traders expect FPIs to continue with selling since relatively high valuations in India and the rising dollar might trigger further capital outflows. The Nifty put-call ratio (PCR) at 0.73 now indicates further negativity," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, told CNBCTV18.com.

The put-call ratio — which compares the number of put options with that of call options — reflects how participants are reading the market.

What next?

"A trend reversal can happen only when FPI selling comes down, or domestic institutional investors and retail buying completely overwhelms FPI selling. For this to happen, either crude oil has to decline hugely, or there should be indications of inflation coming under control," he said.

The pause in the market comes amid weakness across sectors. Since October 2021 — which saw the last of a series of records in benchmark indices last year, the Nifty50 has broadly remained rangebound despite coming 1 percent within the highs.

The rupee hit a series of all-time lows against the US dollar in much of May amid elevated crude oil prices.