Nifty50 could fall by 1,000 points till Budget 2022: Macquarie

Sandeep Bhatia, Country Head India at Macquarie Group believes that some more correction might be around the corner as valuations are currently expensive and a 1,000 point fall for the Nifty50 till Budget 2022 is a possibility.

The Nifty50 has corrected almost 5 percent in the past month and is now trading in the early 17,000s from the 18,000 odd level. Sandeep Bhatia, Country Head India at Macquarie Group believes that some more correction might be around the corner as valuations are currently expensive and a 1,000 point fall for the Nifty50 till Budget 2022 is a possibility.

"India has seen its valuation go to over three times standard deviation, it has been very expensive relative to its history. We could definitely see correction coming through in valuations across the board in this market," he said.

Bhatia feels that there are plenty of investment opportunities in select stocks and sectors but on a broader level, he feels emerging markets like India will see some correction.

they have come off in recent trade. Sector-specific, Bhatia sees value in banking stocks though

“Opportunities lie in some of the names even in the banking sector, even if there's a correction happening – ICICI Bank is one such name, which one can look at if there is a correction in the market,” he said.

Apart from banking, Bhatia is bullish on Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints from the large caps. He also believes that healthcare is a long-term theme, not only in India but across the globe. The recent pickup in the real estate market is also worth keeping tabs on, according to him as price correction in the sector in the last decade has eased affordability.

ALSO READ:

On the other hand, the current IPO rush has not enthused the Macquire India head and he is still cautious on Paytm.

"In the IPO space, we remain cautious on Paytm. That's one stock that on which we have initiated.," he mentioned.

For a ball-by-ball action of today's (December 6) market action, click here