Nifty Realty gains in seven out of past ten trading sessions

Most part of the rally in Nifty Realty index was witnessed since the start of FY24. Since April, the index rose 15 percent compared with Nifty 50 rising 5 percent.

The Nifty Realty index is witnessing new gains daily owing to robust fourth quarterly company updates. Wednesday marks the seventh positive trading session for the sector out of the past ten. This corresponds to 3.1 percent gain, outperforming Nifty 50 which rose 2.6 percent in in seven out of past ten trading sessions.

Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities says "Large real estate players like Prestige Estate , Godrej properties and Oberoi Realty has set the positive tone for the entire sector".

Favorable interest rate is paramount in deciding the next leg of rally. But along with interest rates, real estate prices are dependent on consumers’ expectations for future price movements of realty. Pirojsha Godrej in a recent interaction with CNBC-TV18 says "interest rates are close to their peak now, can expect maximum of two more rate hikes this year".

Nifty Realty is among the best performing indices on Wednesday with gains of 0.27 percent by 1 pm. Seven out of ten stocks part of this index trade in the green, with Sobha gaining 5 percent intraday.

Agrawal adds "There is sense of optimism amongst the investors for real estate as a sector". SBI Securities expects real estate players to generate handsome returns of 15 to 18 percent over the next 12 months.

