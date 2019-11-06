#YesBank#TelecomWar
Nifty Realty gains as FM Nirmala Sitharaman hints at more sops for housing sector

Updated : November 06, 2019 09:51 AM IST

All 10 stocks on the index advanced with shares of Sobha, Prestige, Indiabulls Real Estate and Godrej Property rising between 3 and 5.5 percent.
DLF shares surged 2.5 percent. 
In September, Sitharaman had announced the creation of a Rs 20,000 crore special fund to provide financing to the stalled affordable and middle-income housing projects in the country.
