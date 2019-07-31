Market
Nifty PSU Bank index slips the most among sectoral indices; 10 PSUs remain in red
Updated : July 31, 2019 04:36 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank witnessed the most amount of losses as it declined more than 14 percent this month.
10 out of 12 PSU banks delivered double-digit loss; Oriental Bank of Commerce remains the top loser in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
