Market
Nifty PSU Bank index rallies after SC ruling in Essar Steel case
Updated : November 15, 2019 12:15 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank remained the top-performing index since Friday morning anticipating the Supreme Court’s ruling on Essar Steel-Arcelor Mittal case.
At 10:55 am, the Nifty PSU Bank was trading 4.62 percent higher with Central Bank as it frontrunner, surging 11 percent intraday on the NSE.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more