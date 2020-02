The Nifty PSU Bank index extended its decline in 2020 as well. After plunging 17 percent in 2019, the index has lost 15 percent in 2020, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The public sector lenders have been under pressure for a while, despite recapitalisation and rate cuts, on asset quality issues, increase in bad loans, subdued credit growth, and low visibility of profit in the near future.

All constituents in the Nifty PSU Bank index were negative for the year 2020. J&K Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Punjab National Bank plunged between 20 percent and 34 percent in this period.

Other public sector lenders like Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, and Bank of Maharashtra also declined over 10 percent each. Meanwhile, Central Bank of India and State Bank of India were down 6 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

The recent fall came amid weak economic growth and elevated fresh stress formation in the immediate term. Also, the Supreme Court judgment on AGR dues of the telecom sector has added to woes.

Supreme Court, recently, slammed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for not recovering AGR liability from the telecom companies and has asked the operators to pay the dues before the next hearing on March 17, 2020.

According to brokerages, the verdict on AGR liabilities will further impact banks’ asset quality and could drive an uptick in credit cost over FY21. They also said that if Vodafone Idea doesn't get government relief or there is no cash injection, the company may have to file for bankruptcy.

"The impact of this could have serious repercussions on the telecom and banking sectors in particular and the economy in general with a large magnitude of debt default, job losses and customer annoyance as VIL faces an imminent risk of shutdown. Even with the will to make payment of complete AGR liability, Vodafone’s stressed balance sheet will make it difficult to pay such a large magnitude of liability in such a short period," Motilal Oswal said in a report.

The brokerage further explained: Vodafone Idea has a gross debt of Rs 1.2 lakh crore, of which Rs 90,000 crore is government’s deferred spectrum debt, while Rs 25,000 crore is bank debt. A default of such a large scale could increase India’s fiscal deficit by around 40 bps, thus having the deepest impact on government receipts despite winning the suit, while creating ripples in the banking sector, Motilal Oswal noted.

Emkay Global also believes that the recent SC rebuke on the recovery of AGR dues for telecom players has already raised the risk of default (without government support) from Voda-Idea for banks including SBI, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, PNB among others.