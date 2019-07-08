Nifty PSU Bank index continues downtrend despite Rs 70,000 crore recapitalisation plan. Here's why

Nifty PSU Bank index continued to remain the worst performing sectoral index on Monday. The index plunged 5.8 percent intraday despite the government allocating capital infusion of Rs 70,000 crore to the sector.

At 11:37 AM, shares of Punjab National Bank were trading 11.15 percent lower while Bank of India was trading 7.93 percent lower on the NSE. Canara Bank was trading lower by 6.59 percent while Union Bank was down 6.84 percent. Other PSU banks like Allahabad Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India fell 5-4 percent.

The broader reason behind the PSU bank index meltdown is the minimum public shareholding (MSP). The government has 80-93 percent stake in most PSUs.

Bringing down the promoter stake from 93 percent to 75 percent for these banks will be a difficult task and could severely hurt revenues as the banking, NBFC and HFC space is already suffering from liquidity crunch crisis.

The government's announcement of capital infusion of Rs 70,000 crore package is a big positive but it's believed that the package will not arrive anytime soon, which is a dampener to the investors' sentiment.

Punjab National Bank slipped the most on Monday after it reported a borrowing fraud of Rs 3,805 crore in Bhushan Power & Steel's account.

