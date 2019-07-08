Market
Nifty PSU Bank index continues downtrend despite Rs 70,000 crore recapitalisation plan. Here's why
Updated : July 08, 2019 02:47 PM IST
The broader reason behind the PSU bank index meltdown is the minimum public shareholding (MSP). The government has 80-93 percent stake in most PSUs.
Bringing down the promoter stake from 93 percent to 75 percent for these banks will be a difficult task.
