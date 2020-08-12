Healthcare Nifty Pharma up 44% in 2020: The rise and rise of the sector amidst the COVID-19 carnage Updated : August 12, 2020 01:11 PM IST The Nifty Pharma index has surged over 44 percent in 2020 YTD and 15 percent just in the last 1 month Most stocks have also given positive returns on both YTD basis and in the last 1 month. Going ahead, the brokerage believes that its forward earnings estimates are likely to increase for the pharma stocks Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply