  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Healthcare

Nifty Pharma up 44% in 2020: The rise and rise of the sector amidst the COVID-19 carnage

Updated : August 12, 2020 01:11 PM IST

The Nifty Pharma index has surged over 44 percent in 2020 YTD and 15 percent just in the last 1 month
Most stocks have also given positive returns on both YTD basis and in the last 1 month.
Going ahead, the brokerage believes that its forward earnings estimates are likely to increase for the pharma stocks
Nifty Pharma up 44% in 2020: The rise and rise of the sector amidst the COVID-19 carnage

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Motherson Sumi shares surge nearly 5% as management, brokerages confident of recovery

Motherson Sumi shares surge nearly 5% as management, brokerages confident of recovery

Symphony Q1 net profit falls 94% to Rs 2 cr

Symphony Q1 net profit falls 94% to Rs 2 cr

Adani Ports shares gain over 3% after mixed Q1 earnings

Adani Ports shares gain over 3% after mixed Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement