The market has been through a roller-coaster ride since the beginning of this year. After falling over 30 percent by March, the benchmark indices have now finally arrived at the recovery stage with the country steadily reopening. The biggest beneficiary in this period of nation-wide lockdown has been the pharmaceuticals space.

The Nifty Pharma rallied 63 percent in the last three months and about 26 percent in the last six months (since January 1).

Nifty FMCG remained the second in-line after pharma index in terms of growth this year. It rose marginally in the last six months, by 0.05 percent.

Surprisingly, Nifty Auto was the second best-performer in the last three months, and surged about 50 percent to current level. Meanwhile, the Nifty Realty index remained last in the list, with a growth of 26 percent since March lows.

On a YTD basis, the broader benchmark indices have also underperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap down 13 percent and 20 percent, respectively as against a 14 percent fall in the benchmark indices.

Recently, Motilal Oswal in its report indicated that India-China tensions could impact a few sectors given $65.5 billion imports from the neighbouring country in FY20. It said that sectors with material inter-linkages with China could get negatively impacted.

Auto, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, telecom, chemicals and renewable power sector (Solar) are the most dependent in terms of sourcing from China, the report indicated.