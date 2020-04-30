  • SENSEX
Nifty Pharma index rallies nearly 30% after 21 years; smallcap stocks outperform largecaps

Updated : April 30, 2020 05:10 PM IST

In April, the Nifty Pharma index soared nearly 30 percent.
The last time the index saw a similar rally was back in 1999 when it surged nearly 32 percent in a month. 
Most brokerages believe that the demand visibility of the pharma sector will continue in the future too.
