Market Nifty Pharma index rallies nearly 30% after 21 years; smallcap stocks outperform largecaps Updated : April 30, 2020 05:10 PM IST In April, the Nifty Pharma index soared nearly 30 percent. The last time the index saw a similar rally was back in 1999 when it surged nearly 32 percent in a month. Most brokerages believe that the demand visibility of the pharma sector will continue in the future too.