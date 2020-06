The market sentiment has improved post-March and one index that has outperformed the benchmark indices is Nifty MNC. The MNC index has surged 29 percent since its March lows while the Nifty50 has risen 26 percent, as on Friday.

The Nifty MNC index comprises 30 companies, dominated by the FMCG sector which has seen a healthy escalation in the last two months, by surging nearly 30 percent since the nation-wide lockdown was announced.

All the stocks from the Nifty MNC index have seen an increase in their share price, however, 12 of them have posted a rally of over 30 percent in the last two months.

The biggest climb was however seen in Britannia and Vodafone Idea. The former's shares jumped 65 percent while the latter's shares zoomed even higher, 155 percent.

Meanwhile, Abbott India, Colgate, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Honeywell Automation, Maruti Suzuki, Mphasis, Nestle, Sanofi India, and United Spirits have rallied 28-45 percent.

Companies with MNC parentage trade at a substantial premium to their domestic counterparts. Most of these companies have been listed for many decades and have created huge wealth for the shareholders.

Asset-light models, strong parentage, good dividend policies, and cash-rich balance sheets have helped these MNC companies to rise higher as against the other domestic counterparts.

In fact, despite the decline in sales of most of the companies, some of these MNCs have managed to even declare dividends to their shareholders. Nestle India recommended a final dividend for the year 2019 of Rs 61 per share. Maruti Suzuki and Honeywell Automation have declared a final dividend of between Rs 60-75 per share.