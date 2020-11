Midcap index has outperformed benchmarks consecutively for the last 8 sessions. The Nifty Midcap has risen over 7 percent in this period as compared to a 2.3 percent gain in Nifty.

Morgan Stanley, in a recent report, mentioned that it sees the broader market SMIDs (small and mid-caps) beating the large caps in 2021.

"COVID-19 infections appear to have peaked, high-frequency growth indicators are coming in strong, government policy action is beating expectations, and Indian companies are picking up activity through the pandemic," the brokerage stated in the report.

On a YTD basis as well, the midcaps have recovered ground. The Nifty Midcap index is up 13 percent as compared to a 7 percent rise in Nifty.

3 stocks -- Navin Fluorine, Escorts and Adani Gas -- from the Nifty Midcap 100 index have also doubled investor wealth in this time. While Adani Enterprises, IPCA Labs, Mindtree, Syngene, Alembic Pharma, Vodafone Idea, Balkrishna Industries, PI Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Ajanta Pharma, Coforge, SRF, Jubilant Food, Natco Pharma, Dr Reddy's and Coromandel International gained between 50 percent and 95 percent in 2020.

Notably, over the last 12 months, midcaps have gained 1 percent versus the 2 percent fall in Nifty.

In a recent note, brokerage house Motilal Oswal listed its top midcap picks. These include AU Finance, IEX, IPCA, Motherson Sumi, ICICI Securities, Crompton Consumer, ABFRL, Mphasis, Emami, and LIC Housing Finance.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, S Krishna Kumar, Chief Investment Officer for Equity at Sundaram Mutual Fund said, "Slowly the midcaps and smallcaps will enjoy further run, it is going to be very good time for midcaps and smallcaps in the next two years."