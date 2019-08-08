Market
Nifty Midcap index check: Only these 9 stocks are up by over 20%
Updated : August 08, 2019 02:19 PM IST
The Nifty Midcap index has fallen over 18 percent in the last one year with 70 stocks in red while 30 giving positive returns.
The Nifty fell over 4 percent, while the Sensex lost nearly 3 percent during this period.
Going ahead, analysts say that the valuations look attractive but the risks remain.
