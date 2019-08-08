Nifty Midcap index check: Only these 9 stocks are up by over 20%

The turmoil in global equity markets has resulted in a massive selloff in domestic stocks, as concerns over the economic growth, the ongoing liquidity crisis and the US-China trade war tensions hampered investors' risk appetite.

The Nifty Midcap index has fallen over 18 percent in the last one year with 70 stocks in the red while only 30 stocks have given positive returns. Among those 30 stocks, nine stocks are up by over 20 percent.

Adani Power was the best-performing midcap stock in the last 1 year, up 98 percent followed by SRF, up 57 percent; Muthoot Finance, up 50 percent. Meanwhile, Bata India and Info Edge advanced 46 percent, PI Industries rose 40 percent, Apollo Hospitals gained 36 percent, Torrent Power added 27 percent, and Power Finance Corp increased 24 percent.

Other gainers included Oberoi Realty, REC, Tata Global Beverages, GSK Consumer, Aditya Birla Fashion, Ramco Cements, Prestige Estate, and Berger Paints, up between 10-16.5 percent.

Going ahead, analysts say that the valuations look attractive but the risks remain.

"We continue to back growth at a reasonable price. We believe the way to construct portfolios is to buy stocks of companies with the highest delta in return on capital. We expect market performance to broaden; hence, we also like mid-caps where the forward growth is not reflecting share price performance," Morgan Stanley said in a report.

Among the losers Dewan Housing, Reliance Power, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra, HEG, Indiabulls Venture, Graphite Industries, Dish TV have lost over 65 percent in the last 1 year.