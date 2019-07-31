#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty pare losses; auto stocks lead
Asian shares on defensive, pound at 28-month low on hard Brexit fears
Oil prices rise for fifth day after US stocks decline
Rupee opens lower at 68.90 a dollar, bond yields fall
Home Market Stocks
Market

Nifty Midcap 100 index hits over 2-year low; RBL Bank, Power Finance top losers

Updated : July 31, 2019 02:07 PM IST

Nifty Midcap 100 index falls below its 2-year level on Wednesday after a sharp decline in stocks from banking and financials, information technology and automobile index.
The Nifty Midcap index has fallen more than 16 percent in last two years, touching its lowest level of 15,510 on Wednesday.  Intraday, the index slipped 1.24 percent to its day’s low on Wednesday.
The top loser from the aforementioned stocks is RBL Bank, which lost over 37 percent value in last one month, while Info Edge slipped only 0.80 percent.
Nifty Midcap 100 index hits over 2-year low; RBL Bank, Power Finance top losers
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Real estate funding declined 31% in H1 2019 to $2.2 billion

Real estate funding declined 31% in H1 2019 to $2.2 billion

Nifty Metal declines 23% in just 1 year. Here's why most stocks show double-digit fall

Nifty Metal declines 23% in just 1 year. Here's why most stocks show double-digit fall

Apollo Tyres Q1 Results Preview: What you should watch out for

Apollo Tyres Q1 Results Preview: What you should watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV