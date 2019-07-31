Market

Nifty Midcap 100 index hits over 2-year low; RBL Bank, Power Finance top losers

Updated : July 31, 2019 02:07 PM IST

Nifty Midcap 100 index falls below its 2-year level on Wednesday after a sharp decline in stocks from banking and financials, information technology and automobile index.

The Nifty Midcap index has fallen more than 16 percent in last two years, touching its lowest level of 15,510 on Wednesday. Intraday, the index slipped 1.24 percent to its day’s low on Wednesday.