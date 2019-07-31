Market
Nifty Midcap 100 index hits over 2-year low; RBL Bank, Power Finance top losers
Updated : July 31, 2019 02:07 PM IST
Nifty Midcap 100 index falls below its 2-year level on Wednesday after a sharp decline in stocks from banking and financials, information technology and automobile index.
The Nifty Midcap index has fallen more than 16 percent in last two years, touching its lowest level of 15,510 on Wednesday. Intraday, the index slipped 1.24 percent to its day’s low on Wednesday.
The top loser from the aforementioned stocks is RBL Bank, which lost over 37 percent value in last one month, while Info Edge slipped only 0.80 percent.
