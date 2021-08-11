Nifty Metal up over 2% led by gains in Jindal Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel

The Nifty Metal index surged over two percent on Wednesday led by gains in Jindal Steel, SAIL and JSW Steel shares. The index climbed as much as 2.6 percent to trade at 5,723.

Jindal Steel shares climbed as much as 4.68 percent to Rs 419.20 intraday on the NSE. SAIL and JSW Steel, on the other hand, advanced as much as 3.65 percent to Rs 131.90 intraday and 3.16 percent to Rs 745 intraday, respectively.

Other advances on the index were Tata Steel, National Aluminium Company, Hindalco, Vedanta and Coal India.

Welspun Corp, Adani Group, NMDC, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes and Hindustan Zinc were the top laggards on the index, falling between 1.69 percent to 0.27 percent.

At 11:55 pm, Nifty Metal index shares traded 1.20 percent higher at Rs 5,623.90. Overall, the Nifty index was 0.64 percent down at that time.

Meanwhile, domestic equity markets opened in the green on Wednesday but soon slipped into the red. Broader markets were trading mixed and India VIX was down in the red.