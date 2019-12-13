#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Nifty Metal rises 3% after US, China agree on interim deal

Updated : December 13, 2019 11:33 AM IST

The Nifty Metal index advanced as the outlook for metal companies improved after US President Donald Trump approved an interim trade deal with China.
At 11.09 am, the Nifty Metal index was trading higher by 2.58 percent at 2,634.95, after opening at 2,620.
