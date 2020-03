The Nifty Media outshone its sectoral peers on Tuesday after it jumped four percent following Asian markets and positive factory data from China.

The Asian markets edged higher with a tentative rally as factory data from China held out the hope of a rebound in activity, even as much of the rest of the world shut down.

Furthermore, China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) bounced to 52 in March, up from a record-low 35.7 in February and topping forecasts of 45.0.

Along with PMI, the country also saw its service sector activity expanding, with official non-manufacturing PMI coming in at 52.3 from 29.6 in February, reported Reuters.

At 11:15 am, the metal index was trading four percent higher with Vedanta and Hindalco as top-gainers. The metal index stood as the best-performing index during the early morning trade.