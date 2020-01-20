Nifty IT under pressure as TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro trade lower

The Nifty IT traded under pressure on Monday, dragged by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies and Wipro, after a positive start. The IT sector gauge opened at 16,389 and touched a high of 16,465 and a low of 16,237.

At 9.57 am, the index traded at 16,257, down well over 0.6 percent, while the broader NSE Nifty50 was 78 points up at 12,430.

As many as seven stocks, including TCS, Wipro, and HCL Technologies, declined by up to 1.42 percent in the index comprising of 10 shares. MindTree, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were fighting for the bulls, rising by up to a percent.

TCS fell as much as a percent in early trade after the Tata Group's IT bellwether reported only a 0.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,118 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. The company's revenue for the quarter grew 6.7 percent to Rs 39,854 crore in the December 2019 quarter as compared to Rs 37,338 crore in the year-ago period.

Brokerage firm Credit Suisse has maintained 'neutral' stance at a target price of Rs 1,950 per share on TCS after a third successive revenue miss amid a moderate growth in BFSI and retail as well as steep valuations.

HSBC has maintained 'hold' rating at a target price of Rs 1,950 per share as the IT major's margins remain healthy despite soft revenue growth.

Citi has a 'sell' rating on the Tata Group IT company, with a target price of Rs 1,975 per share owing to growth being challenged in BFSI/retail.

Jefferies, on the other hand, has raised its target price to Rs 2,500 per share on TCS as it expects the IT company to outperform top tier peers on both growth and margins.

HCL Technologies shares slipped as much as 1.5 percent in trade today. The Noida-based IT firm on Friday reported a 13 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,037 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company has revised its revenue growth outlook to 16.5 -17 percent for 2019-20 from its previous forecast of 15-17 percent topline growth in constant currency terms.

Credit Suisse has maintained an 'outperform' rating on HCL Tech at a target price of Rs 700 as the brokerage is upbeat that the IT company could become the fastest organically growing large-cap company in FY20.

While maintaining an 'underweight' stance on HCL Tech, global brokerage Morgan Stanley raised its target price to Rs 580. A key highlight of Q3 results was the margin improvement driven by better productivity, it said.

Last week, Infosys reported a 23.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,457 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. Its revenue grew 7.9 percent to Rs 23,092 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 21,400 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added. The company has revised upwards its FY 20 revenue guidance in constant currency to 10-10.5 percent.

Infosys shares traded flat after a positive start.