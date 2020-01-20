#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Nifty IT under pressure as TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro trade lower

Updated : January 20, 2020 11:38 AM IST

The Nifty IT traded under pressure, dragged by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies and Wipro.
The IT sector gauge opened at 16,389 and touched a high of 16,465 and a low of 16,237.
As many as 7 stocks, including TCS, Wipro, and HCL Technologies, declined by up to 1.42 percent in the index comprising of 10 shares.
Nifty IT under pressure as TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro trade lower
