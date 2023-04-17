Nifty IT facing an angry backlash over TCS, Infosys missing street estimates

Infosys with the highest weightage on Nifty IT drags the index down over 6 percent today. All 10 stocks of this index are trading in the red with at least 6 stocks losing more than 5 percent in trade.

Nifty IT index down 6 percent faces an angry backlash from investors over top two IT services firms missing the street estimates. TCS was first in the IT pack to declare its results this quarter and the technology bellwether reported its slowest revenue growth in constant currency terms in past 11 quarters. In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, the outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said that the company anticipated a constant currency growth of 1.5-2 percent against the reported 0.6 percent.

Infosys was another shocker to the market as it declared weak fourth quarter results on Thursday post market hours. The IT services giant expects constant currency revenue growth of 4-7 percent in financial year 2024, compared with consensus estimates of 6-8 percent. The stock opened the trade today at a 52-week low and is down 11 percent at 10:10am. The company's shares nosedived nearly 20 percent on a year to date basis.

Infosys with the highest weightage on Nifty IT dragged the index down over 6 percent today. All ten stocks of this index are trading in the red with at least 6 stocks losing more than 5 percent in trade. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Wipro are among the top five Nifty 5 losers today.