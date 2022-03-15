Nifty IT index traded over a percent lower on Tuesday, with all of its 10 components seeing correction as the Street took to profit-booking amid brokerage commentaries. The IT sector gauge traded 1.10 percent lower at 10 am, close to its intra-day low of 35,625, after opening at the day's high of 36,131.

Among Nifty IT components, Coforge fell the most, down over 2 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, MindTree, Infosys, TechMahindra fell between 1-2 percent.

In a research note on the sector, Global brokerage Jefferies has selected Infosys and Tech Mahindra as its top picks given their strong growth outlook, while also warning that the sector may face margin headwinds from higher onsite wage hikes and rising travel costs. It estimates a 70-130 basis points margin impact due to these factors for the top five IT firms, while also lowering its FY23/24 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by up to 3 percent.

On Tech Mahindra, Japan-based global brokerage Nomura maintained a 'buy' stance on Tech Mahindra, with a target price of Rs 2,220 apiece. The stock quoted at Rs 1,488.75 at 10.25 am, down almost a percent.

In its research note, Nomura said that the demand environment remains strong but headwinds from attrition and a higher-than-usual salary hikes situation persists. It added that the higher pricing to be a key lever in the medium term. While merger and acquisitions remains a key growth driver, it will slow down in the near term, Nomura said.

Tech Mahindra is set to acquire 100 percent stake in Mumbai-based Thirdware Solutions Ltd in all-cash deal for $42 million, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. The acquisition will bolster Tech Mahindra’s digital solutions and services in automotive consulting, design, development, and implementation in areas like ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), EPM (Enterprise Performance Management), RPA (Robotic Process Automation), and IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), the company said.