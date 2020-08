The Nifty IT index extended losses on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order preventing federal agencies from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers -- mainly those on H-1B visa -- from hiring. This is a huge blow to the IT professionals in the US job market.

The IT index fell as much as 1.58 percent to 17,743.65 on the NSE. All IT stocks traded in the red, with Tech Mahindra (-2.45 percent) registering the most losses followed by HCL Technologies, L&T Infotech, MindTree and Infosys. All these stocks were down over 1 percent.

The move came over a month after the Trump administration on June 23 suspended the H-1B visas along with other types of foreign work visas until the end of 2020 to protect American workers in a crucial election year. The new restrictions took effect from June 24.

"Today I am signing an executive order to ensure that the federal government lives by a very simple rule, hire American," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House before signing the order against hiring H1B visa holders for federal contracts.

Trump told reporters that his administration will not tolerate firing of hardworking Americans in the pursuit of cheap foreign labour.

The H-1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.