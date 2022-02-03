Nifty IT down over 1% on weak cues from US tech stocks; Mphasis, LTTS fall over 3% each

Shares of information technology companies fell sharply in reaction to the sell-off in technology stocks in the US in after-market trading, dealers said.

The Nifty IT index was down 0.7 percent with all of its 10 constituents trading in the red.

As of 2 pm, Mphasis shares tanked 3.25 percent, LTTS shares fell over 3 percent, Coforge was down 2.72 percent, and Mindtree fell 2.41 percent. Wipro, TCS, HCL Tech were down close to 1 percent each while Infosys and LTI shares fell over 2 percent as well.

Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's shares plunged more than 20% late on Wednesday as the social media company posted a weaker-than-expected forecast, blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition for users from rivals like TikTok.

Meta also said that it expects revenue growth to slow in the coming quarters.

Facebook reported 2.91 billion monthly active users in the fourth quarter, showing no growth compared with the previous quarter.

Shares of Alphabet Inc, which posted record quarterly sales that topped expectations on Tuesday, were down nearly 2 percent.

The Facebook and Instagram owner’s subdued commentary came as a surprise for investors and led to a similar sell-off in other technology stocks in the US.