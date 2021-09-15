Nifty hits 17,500 for first time as market scales new peaks

India's 50-scrip benchmark Nifty hit a fresh record high on Wednesday, crossing the 17,500 level for the first time ever. The 30-share BSE Sensex index also scaled a fresh record high of 58,659.4.

The market rally was broad-based with the midcap and smallcap indices gaining more than half a percent each. On the sectoral front, the IT, energy, auto, media and PSU bank baskets saw most buying. A rally in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Titan Company supported the market.

Strong gains were seen in telecom companies after reports suggested the Union Cabinet approved incentives and financial relief for the sector. Sources said the government is considering a moratorium on spectrum dues for four years. The dues of the moratorium period will be spread over the remaining instalments with interest, they said.

Meanwhile, domestic cues such as improving economic data, easing inflation and positive earnings expectations aided investors' optimism.

“There will be some positivity in the market as a private report stated that the surprise fall in August inflation gives the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) room to maintain status quo on rates. If the market is able to sustain the level of 17,300, we can witness higher levels of 17,700,” said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research.

However, some analysts also expect the market to consolidate for some time on account of fragile global cues.

“Valuations too have moved beyond the comfort zone and hence could lead to bouts of profit booking and an increase in volatility. But the overall sentiment in the domestic market remains positive, supported by improving economic data and positive earnings expectations,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

He believes good 1QFY22 earnings delivery has boosted hopes for a solid FY22 with over 30 percent projected Nifty earnings growth, on the back of a strong 15 percent earnings growth in FY21.