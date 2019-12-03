Market
Nifty FMCG falls 5% in 1 month. Nirmal Bang expects no visible signs of uptick before FY20
Updated : December 03, 2019 03:06 PM IST
Nifty FMCG has declined nearly 5 percent in the past one month, while the Nifty50 index has risen 1.52 percent during the same period.
Most companies from the sector have reported a dip in volume growth this quarter.
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer and Hindustan Unilever have slipped 2 percent each this quarter.
