#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Nifty FMCG falls 5% in 1 month. Nirmal Bang expects no visible signs of uptick before FY20

Updated : December 03, 2019 03:06 PM IST

Nifty FMCG has declined nearly 5 percent in the past one month, while the Nifty50 index has risen 1.52 percent during the same period.
Most companies from the sector have reported a dip in volume growth this quarter.
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer and Hindustan Unilever have slipped 2 percent each this quarter.
Nifty FMCG falls 5% in 1 month. Nirmal Bang expects no visible signs of uptick before FY20
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

If your bank goes bust, you will get only Rs 1 lakh: RBI-owned subsidiary

If your bank goes bust, you will get only Rs 1 lakh: RBI-owned subsidiary

Nifty FMCG falls 5% in 1 month. Nirmal Bang expects no visible signs of uptick before FY20

Nifty FMCG falls 5% in 1 month. Nirmal Bang expects no visible signs of uptick before FY20

Huawei Watch GT 2 set to be launched in India on Thursday

Huawei Watch GT 2 set to be launched in India on Thursday

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV