Nifty FMCG falls 5% in 1 month. Nirmal Bang expects no visible signs of uptick before FY20

The FMCG sector in India is going through a difficult phase as it encounters high valuations, slow demand, liquidity pressures, and moderation in volume growth as well as erratic monsoons, leading to an increase in pressure on the companies in the sector.

Nifty FMCG has declined nearly 5 percent in the past one month, while the Nifty50 index has risen 1.52 percent during the same period.

Most companies from the sector have reported a dip in volume growth this quarter. Dabur’s volume growth slipped to 8.1 percent from 21 percent sequentially. Meanwhile, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer and Hindustan Unilever have slipped 2 percent each this quarter.

With the de-growth in the consumption cycle, Nirmal Bang predicts that the slowdown will persist until the end of FY20 with no visible signs of an uptick.

In its report, the brokerage said: “The majority of the coverage consumer companies have delivered mid-single to high-single-digit growth in H1FY20, with growth in the premium segment higher than the mass market segment. While almost all the companies were able to hold on to growth during the last reported quarter (2QFY20), there were no real signs of demand improvement.”

It further added that full-year growth for FY20 is now going to be in mid-to-high single digits, with an expectation of a better second half compared to the first half. Nielsen had earlier revised its outlook for the sector to 9-10 percent growth for 2019, down from 11-12 percent.