Nifty Bank, smallcap indices slide into bear zone; midcap gauge on edge

The Monday mayhem on Dalal Street sent a number of key indices more than 20 percent lower from their peaks - known in market parlance as the bear zone. At noon, the Nifty Bank index was down more than 21 percent from its 52-week high of 41,829.6, having taken its distance from the milestone to 22 percent earlier in the day.

A stock or index is said to be in the bear zone when it falls at least 20 percent from its peak.

A surge in crude oil prices above $130 a barrel mark amid heightened geopolitical tensions, as investors closely tracked updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, caused a market crash on the Street. Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 fell more than three percent each amid a broad-based sell-off mirroring losses across global markets.

The rupee fell to a historic low of 79.96 and bond yields surged as the rise in oil-fuelled concern about domestic inflation, strengthening the prospects for rate hikes by the RBI.

Index Intraday low (Mar 7) 52-week high Intraday low vs 52-week high (%) NIFTY REALTY 394.6 560.9 -29.6 NIFTY PRIVATE BANK 16,564 21,719.3 -23.7 NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICES 15,286.4 19,779 -22.7 NIFTY AUTO 9,379.2 12,139.8 -22.7 NIFTY BANK 32,631.5 41,829.6 -22 NIFTY MEDIA 1,928.8 2,494.6 -22.7 NIFTY PSU BANK 2,450.1 3,133.5 -21.8 NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 9,436.2 12,047.5 -21.7 NIFTY FMCG 33,552.7 42,021.5 -20.2 NIFTY MIDCAP 100 26,532.7 33,243.5 -20.2

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell as much as 3.2 percent to 9,436.2 - 21.7 percent from its peak. Last month, the index had entered bear territory briefly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves across global financial markets.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index also visited the bear area briefly before trimming losses. The gauge was 18.9 percent away from its peak at noon, having fallen as much as 20.2 percent below the 52-week high earlier in the day.

Among sectoral indices, realty, private bank, PSU bank, financial services, auto, media and FMCG also visited bear territory on Monday.