Nifty Bank, smallcap indices slide into bear zone; midcap gauge on edge

Profile image
By Sandeep Singh   IST (Updated)
Mini

The Nifty Bank, PSU Bank, Financial Services, Realty, Auto, Media and FMCG indices visited bear territory on Monday. A stock or index is said to be in the bear zone when it falls at least 20 percent from its peak. 

The Monday mayhem on Dalal Street sent a number of key indices more than 20 percent lower from their peaks - known in market parlance as the bear zone. At noon, the Nifty Bank index was down more than 21 percent from its 52-week high of 41,829.6, having taken its distance from the milestone to 22 percent earlier in the day.
A stock or index is said to be in the bear zone when it falls at least 20 percent from its peak.
A surge in crude oil prices above $130 a barrel mark amid heightened geopolitical tensions, as investors closely tracked updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, caused a market crash on the Street. Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 fell more than three percent each amid a broad-based sell-off mirroring losses across global markets.
The rupee fell to a historic low of 79.96 and bond yields surged as the rise in oil-fuelled concern about domestic inflation, strengthening the prospects for rate hikes by the RBI.
Catch latest from CNBC-TV18's coverage of Russia-Ukraine war
IndexIntraday low (Mar 7)52-week highIntraday low vs 52-week high (%)
NIFTY REALTY394.6560.9-29.6
NIFTY PRIVATE BANK16,56421,719.3-23.7
NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICES15,286.419,779-22.7
NIFTY AUTO9,379.212,139.8-22.7
NIFTY BANK32,631.541,829.6-22
NIFTY MEDIA1,928.82,494.6-22.7
NIFTY PSU BANK2,450.13,133.5-21.8
NIFTY SMALLCAP 1009,436.212,047.5-21.7
NIFTY FMCG33,552.742,021.5-20.2
NIFTY MIDCAP 10026,532.733,243.5-20.2
The Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell as much as 3.2 percent to 9,436.2 - 21.7 percent from its peak. Last month, the index had entered bear territory briefly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves across global financial markets.
The Nifty Midcap 100 index also visited the bear area briefly before trimming losses. The gauge was 18.9 percent away from its peak at noon, having fallen as much as 20.2 percent below the 52-week high earlier in the day.
Among sectoral indices, realty, private bank, PSU bank, financial services, auto, media and FMCG also visited bear territory on Monday.
Catch latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
(Edited by : Akanksha Upadhyay)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

NSE co-location case: Yogi's identity, actual magnitude of scam and how Ramkrishna knew Subramanian in CBI's line of questioning

Next Article

Worst stock market crashes in history: When investors lost billions