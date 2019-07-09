Market
Nifty Bank rallied 12.48% this year despite liquidity crisis. Here are the major contributors
Updated : July 09, 2019 01:02 PM IST
This year, Nifty Bank has rallied 12.48 percent despite the sector being hit by a severe liquidity crisis.
It has risen 14.22 percent in the last one year.
