HDFC Bank back in the green after hitting 52-week low; Nifty Bank recovers day's losses

Profile image
By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
Mini

Nifty Bank: A recovery in HDFC Bank, from a 52-week low hit earlier in the day, helped the banking index recoup its intraday losses. The headline Nifty50 index also trimmed most of its intraday losses.

HDFC Bank back in the green after hitting 52-week low; Nifty Bank recovers day's losses
HDFC Bank shares made a comeback after hitting a 52-week low on Friday, helping the market recover some of its intraday losses in a choppy session. The bulls struggled against a market-wide sell-off triggered by rising geopolitical tensions, tracking news flow on the Russia-Ukraine front.
The heavyweight stock was the biggest drag on the banking index, which fell more than two percent in the first half of the day before turning positive.
HDFC Bank shares dropped as much as 2.5 percent to Rs 1,336.7 apiece on BSE, breaching the 52-week low of Rs 1,353.1 (April 2021), before making their way back to the positive zone.
Other stocks in the banking space, though facing selling pressure, were away from their 52-week lows.
The smart recovery in the banking pack helped headline index Nifty50 recover a majority of its intraday losses, as the Nifty Bank returned to the green.
At 1 pm, the HDFC Bank stock was up 0.4 percent, and ICICI Bank was up 0.6 percent. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd were down around 1-2 percent. SBI was flat.
The sell-off in the Nifty Bank was due to the weak global scenario, Rahul Sharma of Equity99 Advisory, told CNBCTV18.com. He believes the banking space will recover fast once the situation comes under control. "It can be learned from history that banks are the worst hit in the times of crises... HDFC Bank has remained weak after the change in management and also falling considering the selling by FIIs in Indian markets," he said.
He suggests investors to adopt a buy-on-dips strategy in quality counters.
HDFC Bank -- the largest Indian bank by market capitalisation -- is among the top three stocks with maximum weightage in the benchmark Nifty50 index.
Here's how some of the Nifty Bank members have fared in the past one year, as against the Nifty's 8.2 percent return:
StockChange (%)
RBL Bank-49
PNB-20.1
IndusInd-17.6
HDFC Bank-11.4
Kotak Mahindra Bank-7
Axis Bank-2.8
ICICIBANK11.9
SBI17.3
The Nifty Bank has declined 3.4 percent during this period.

Technical view
The banking index began its recovery from the crucial support zone of 34,020-34,000 -- the levels witnessed during the heavy selling of December 2021, according to Sharma.
"Going ahead, if 34,000 is breached or the index closes below 34,000, it will surely lead to heavy selling pressure, which can drag it next support levels at 33,500-33,200," he added.
