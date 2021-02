Nifty Bank jumps over 1,400 points post FM Sitharaman's comment; all constituents in the green

Updated : February 24, 2021 05:03 PM IST

The Nifty Bank index jumped 3.5 percent or over 1,100 points on Wednesday with all its constituents in the green.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that embargo has been lifted on the grant of govt businesses to private banks.