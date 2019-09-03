Nifty Bank index plunges 370 points after PSB merger plan; PNB falls over 7%
Updated : September 03, 2019 10:25 AM IST
The Nifty Bank index slipped more than 1 percent on Tuesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the merger of PSU banks last week.
The merger of 10 state-owned banks into four will strengthen the debt-laden sector and ensure stronger balance sheets, the minister said in the announcement made after market hours on Friday.
