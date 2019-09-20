Nifty Bank index jumps 8%, biggest single-day gain ever

The Nifty Bank index on NSE recorded its best single-day gain ever on Friday after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has proposed to cut tax rates on domestic companies. The move will lower the highest tax rate on companies to 25.17 percent from 34 percent previously, including the surcharge and cess.

Following the announcement, the Nifty Bank surged as much as 8 percent to a level of 26,757.65. The benchmark Nifty 50 advanced over 5 percent.

The front runners in the Nifty Bank index were the private banks. RBL Bank rallied the most followed by IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank. Shares of RBL Bank surged 13.75 percent intraday to Rs 377.65 per share on the NSE, while IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank jumped 12.16 percent and 9.94 percent respectively.

Shares of HDFC Bank jumped 9.6 percent to Rs 1,207.70 per share on the NSE intraday. Meanwhile, the stock pricesâ€™ of RBL Bank, ICICI Bank and YES Bank rallied by 7.5 percent, 6 percent and 7 percent respectively.

Making the announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on April 1. Sitharaman also added that the revenue foregone on reduction in corporate tax and other relief measures will be Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually.