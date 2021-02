The Bank Nifty hit the 35,000-mark for the first time on Thursday in intra-day deals as the index continued its upward trend after Budget announcements. The index has surged over 13 percent since Budget.

Among individual stocks, Federal Bank was up the most, over 4 percent while Bank of Baroda jumped 3.5 percent. Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 3 percent, PNB added 2 percent and IDFC First Bank was up over 1.5 percent in trade today.

On Budget day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans for the privatisation of two public sector banks and measures to clean up the NPAs in the banking sector.

FM proposed to set up a new asset reconstruction company (ARC) and an asset management company (AMC) as part of a strategy to clean up banks’ balance sheets. Additionally, Rs 22,000 crore will be provided for PSB recapitalisation, she said.

Brokerage house Jefferies, in its Budget review, said that these proposals will be positive for banks and NBFCs as they stimulate growth.

Geojit Financials Services says the Budget will be positive for SBI and other PSU Banks while JM Financial prefers ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and State Bank of India in the banking space.