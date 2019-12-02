#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Nifty Auto under pressure as November sales numbers show no signs of recovery

Updated : December 02, 2019 11:10 AM IST

At 9.45 am, Nifty Auto traded at 8,075, down 0.13 percent, after opening at 8,070.
Automobile major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Sunday reported a 9 percent fall in its total sales in November, on a year-on-year basis.
Bajaj Auto dipped half a percent in early trade with the two and three wheeler company's total sales in November coming in at 4 lakh units.
