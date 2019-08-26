Auto
Nifty Auto trims gains after surging 3% on government measures
Updated : August 26, 2019 12:55 PM IST
Nifty Auto during the opening bell on Monday surged over 3 percent after the government announced key reforms to ease the pain in the auto sector.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures including deferring one-time registration fee, lifting ban on purchase of petrol/diesel vehicles by its departments and allowing higher depreciation.
