Standing Tall: Stocks that are bucking the trend amid a broader market sell-off

Nearly three-quarters of the Nifty 500 components have seen their stock price decline since February 16.
The Nifty 50 index declined for the eighth straight session on Tuesday, breaking below its Budget-day low of 17,353.
The index has now declined over 4 percent during this period.
However, eight constituents of the Nifty 500 index have bucked the trend during this period and come up with double-digit returns instead.
The Nifty 500 index, which represents around 90 percent of the total market capitalisation, has moved in-line with the Nifty 50, declining 3.8 percent over the last eight trading sessions.
The list of outperformers features companies from within the financials and consumer discretionary segments. While rising temperatures and a heatwave warning has raised demand for cooling products, select financial names have risen on the back of strong earnings in the December quarter.
The outperformers assume more significance as nearly three-quarters of the Nifty 500 components have seen their stock price decline since February 16.
Here's the list of outperformers:
Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank closed at a record high of Rs 71.50 on Tuesday. It reported a strong December quarter, backed by growth momentum in deposits as well as AUM, along with further improvement in asset quality.
"We remain positive on the name for its medium-term prospects and see Equitas SFB achieving RoAs/RoEs of 2.3 percent / 18.9 percent by financial year 2025 with acceleration in loan growth, moderating credit costs and cost moderation driven by operating leverage," analysts at JM Financial wrote in a note.
Olectra Greentech's shares have also been in focus over the whole of last week after it announced that it has developed a Hydrogen bus in a technical partnership with Reliance Industries.
The recent surge has also led to Tube Investments recovering all of its losses for the year. The company is expanding its EV business with its subsidiary recently signing agreements with investors to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore for the same.
Another outperformer has been PB Fintech led by positive commentary from the management on achieving its full-year target for the next financial year. The company also narrowed its losses in the December quarter to Rs 87.6 crore from Rs 298 crore during the same period last year.
After five years of consistent negative returns, shares of Symphony have seen some buying interest in 2023. Shares of the air cooler maker have already gained 29.2 percent so far this year, with the stock surging as much as 42 percent from its November lows.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department foresees above-normal temperatures between March and May. The weather department expects an increased probability of heat waves in most parts of the country during the period.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
