NHPC gets approval for Rs 31,867 crore project in Arunachal Pradesh - shares rise

By CNBCTV18.COMFeb 28, 2023 11:04:40 AM IST (Published)

NHPC had received the Union Cabinet approval for the Dibang Multipurpose Project in July 2019.

State-owned hydropower producer NHPC shares gained more than 2 percent in morning trade on Tuesday after the company announced receiving approval for expenditure of Rs 1,600 crore on pre-investment activities and various clearances for the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

The estimated cost of the 2,880 MW (240 MW x 12) project, which is billed as the largest hydro-power project to be constructed in India, is around Rs 31,876 crore and will produce 11,223 million units of power in a 90 percent dependable year, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges on Monday.


A 90 percent dependable year is the year in which the annual generation has the probability of being equal to or exceed 90 percent of the time on an annual basis during the expected period of operation.

NHPC informed the bourses that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has accorded approval for incurring expenditure on the project.

The estimated completion period is nine years from the receipt of government sanction.

The government has also approved a budgetary support of Rs 6,159.40 crore towards flood moderation component and Rs 556.15 crore towards enabling infrastructure (roads/ bridges etc.) for the project.

NHPC had received the Union Cabinet approval for the Dibang Multipurpose Project in July 2019.

The project is located on river Dibang in Lower Dibang Valley district of

Arunachal Pradesh. It involves the construction of a 278m high
concrete gravity dam, which will be the highest dam in India once completed.
Dibang Multipurpose Project is envisaged as a storage-based hydropower project with flood moderation as the key objective.

NHPC has all statutory clearances such as TEC, Environment

Clearance, Forest Clearance (Stage-1) and Defence Clearance except for Forest Clearance (Stage-ll)for seeking Investment Sanction from the Government of India.

Shares of NHPC are trading 1 percent higher at Rs 38.80.

